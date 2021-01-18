Identities released of 2 killed in Henderson

TYLER — DPS released the identities of two East Texans, Monday, that were killed in a wreck over the weekend, in Henderson. A preliminary report shows, Benjamin Slaughter Jr., 33, of Longview, veered into oncoming traffic, over corrected and eventually began to skid. Slaughter was struck by Kristen Charnell Herron, 26, of Pittsburg. Both Herron and Slaughter died at the scene. At this time, the crash remains under investigation.