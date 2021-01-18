Advertisement

‘Ozark’, ‘The Crown’ lead Netflix-dominated 26th Critics’ Choice nominations

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2021 at 12:37 pm

STEVE DIETL/NETFLIX ©2020(LOS ANGELES) -- Netflix dominated the nominations for the 26th annual Critics' Choice awards, with The Crown and Ozark earning six nominations apiece.

Both shows propelled the streaming network to 26 total noms, besting HBO, which earned 22.

Other strong contenders for the awards show included HBO's Lovecraft Country and FX's Mrs. America on the drama side. For comedies, Emmy sweeper Schitt's Creek on Pop TV and FX's What We Do in the Shadows earned five nominations each.

Taye Diggs will return to host the Critics' Choice Awards telecast, which will air at 7 p.m. Eastern on the CW Sunday, March 7.

Here are the nominations for the 26th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in the major categories. More can be found on the organization's website.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Claire Danes – Homeland (Showtime)

Laura Linney – Ozark

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Justin Hartley – This Is Us

John Lithgow – Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janet McTeer – Ozark

Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Fichtner – Mom

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows

Andrew Rannells – Black Monday (Showtime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Lecy Goranson – The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Pop)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Jaime Pressly – Mom

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

BEST LIMITED SERIES

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mrs. America

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bad Education (HBO)

Between the World and Me (HBO)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Hamilton (Disney+)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

John Boyega – Small Axe

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True

Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

Glynn Turman – Fargo

John Turturro – The Plot Against America

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America

Betsy Brandt – Soulmates

Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America

Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America

BEST TALK SHOW

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

