Hope Pregnancy Center to host Sanctity of Human Life Sunday

CANTON — Sanctity of Human Life Sunday will be recognized this weekend at Hope Pregnancy Center in Canton. In honor of life, Hope is hosting a community open house from 1-3 pm this Sunday. The event will be at Hope’s facility from 1 to 3 pm on E. State Highway 243 in Canton. The community is invited to take part, with all attendees getting a tour of the center, as well as an opportunity to learn about the numerous services available for women and families in Van Zandt County and surrounding areas. Organizers say refreshments will be served. For more information click the link. https://www.hopecanton.com/.