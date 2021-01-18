Meals on Wheels receives van from Junior League of Tyler

TYLER — Meals on Wheels East Texas provides meals, and daily contact among other support services for seniors that are confined to home, as well as disabled citizens. The distribution of those meals is now a little easier, thanks to a gift from The Junior League of Tyler. A grant for $15,000 was used to purchase a van that will help deliver meals. Meals on Wheels East Texas serves six counties in the East Texas region, including Smith, Gregg, Wood, Henderson, Van Zandt and Upshur. More information is available by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/mowheels.