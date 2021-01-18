Advertisement

“I’d be up for that!” Liam Neeson wants to re-join the ‘Star Wars’ universe with Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ show

Posted/updated on: January 18, 2021 at 10:46 am

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) -- While he admitted to not knowing a thing about the project, count Liam Neeson in if his old Padawan Ewan McGregor needs a hand in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.

Neeson played Kenobi's master, Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace. Although his physical self met his end at the end of Darth Maul's lightsaber, his voice was heard as Qui-Gon communicated through the Force in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and at the climax of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In an interview with Collider about his new number-one film, The Marksman, Neeson admitted that while he "hadn't heard a thing about the [Kenobi] project," he added enthusiastically, "Sure! I'd be up for it!"

The upcoming series from repeat Mandalorian director Deborah Chow, which begins filming in March and stars McGregor reprising his role from the Star Wars prequels, is set after the events of Episode III, aka Revenge of the Sith.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back