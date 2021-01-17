TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT has issued its Tyler District roadwork update for the week of January 18. Tyler Maintenance crews plan to continue mill and inlay work on FM 15 near Troup. A second crew is scheduled to finish the erosion work under the bridge on FM 2710. Longview Maintenance crews plan to perform ditch cleaning on FM 1639 from Old SH 31 to the Rusk County line. Shoulder operations are planned on SH 31 from SH 42 to SH 135. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/04-2021.html for more detailed information.