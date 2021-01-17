Van Zandt County man arrested for sexual assault of a child

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — A Van Zandt County man was arrested Saturday after what officials term continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 and indecent exposure with a child. According to our news partner KETK, James Ray Hix, 40, was arrested around 10 p.m. after Sheriff Steve Hendrix and his deputies executed a warrant near Grand Saline. In a Facebook post, Hendrix says he “will not tolerate this type of activity in Van Zandt County.” He’s also thanking Grand Saline police and the Precinct 1 constable deputies who assisted in the case.