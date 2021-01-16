Rusk County deputy arrested, charged with assault

HENDERSON — Rusk County Deputy Charles Elmore was arrested and placed on administrative leave after the county sheriff’s office was notified by the Texas Rangers of an alleged assault complaint against him. According to our news partner KETK, the sheriff’s office says Elmore was booked into the county jail and charged with misdemeanor Class A assault, with bond set at $1000. “The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the Texas Rangers and we want to assure the citizens of Rusk County that this agency will exhibit integrity, transparency and professionalism,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office extends our thoughts and prayers to the victim in this case.” The Texas Rangers are conducting a criminal investigation, and an internal Professional Standards Investigation will be conducted by the sheriff’s office.