Church shooting victim out of ICU

TYLER — 63-year-old Mike Sellars is out of the intensive care unit and has moved into the UT Health Rehabilitation Center after being seriously injured in a recent church shooting. The January 3 incident took the life of Starrville Methodist Church pastor Mark McWilliams. Sellars told our news partner KETK he is still in pain but glad to be off a breathing tube. Sellars said he’s thankful for his family, church members, and the Starrville community. The suspect in the incident remains jailed. Go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/mike-sellars-relief-fund?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer if you’d like to help the Sellars family with medical expenses.