North Texas woman arrested in Capitol attack

DALLAS (AP) – A Dallas-area real estate agent is facing charges for allegedly being part of the pro-President Donald Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. A criminal complaint filed in a Washington federal court charges Jenna Ryan with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6. Five people, including a police officer, died in the violent attack. Matt DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI Dallas office, confirmed that Ryan had turned herself in and her Carrollton apartment was searched Friday.