Texas closes state Capitol through Biden’s inauguration

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas is closing the state Capitol grounds through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The announcement Friday comes amid warnings of armed protests at statehouses around the U.S. The announcement adds Texas to the growing list of states taking new safeguards following last week’s deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol. The Texas Department of Safety said the closure was done “out of an abundance of caution” and that additional personnel had been deployed. The agency did not say how many additional troopers would be on patrol.