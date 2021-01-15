Advertisement

“Oh, it’s fantastic!” Diane Lane loves the fans prompting the release of the ‘Justice League’ “Snyder Cut”

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2021 at 4:01 pm

Warner Bros. - 2017(NEW YORK) -- Oscar-nominated actress Diane Lane is excited about the forthcoming "Snyder Cut" of Justice League.

"Oh, I think it's fantastic!" Lane gushed to ABC Audio about the birth of the new version. "A one-way street became a two-way street in terms of the fans responding to the material, and then it takes on its own life."

Lane played Martha Kent, Clark Kent/Superman's adoptive mom, in Man of Steel and Justice League. ABC Audio asked her what she thought of the developments of the project, which began with the viral fan-borne hashtag #releasethesnydercut, and will culminate in March with HBO Max's release of the the film as a four-part series, re-cut by its original director, Zack Snyder.

"I mean, it's so larger than the little old me," Lane says humbly, adding, "I love Martha in terms of what she presents as a pillar of humanity in a world where so many things are larger than life."

Snyder was forced to step away from the project following a family tragedy in March 2017. Avengers director Joss Whedon took over and substantially retooled the film, which delivered a disappointing $657.9 million worldwide, and ignited disappointed fans' curiosity as to what Snyder's version would have looked like.

"I can't wait for it to to come out and see how it how it does," Lane says, adding with a laugh, "I'm sure there's a lot of feedback that we're going to get on it. Everybody's got a review, right? Isn't that how the world works?"

Lane can currently be seen next in the acclaimed dramatic thriller Let Him Go, available to own on digital Tuesday, January 19. The movie incidentally re-teams with her Man of Steel husband, Kevin Costner.





By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back