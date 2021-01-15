Inmate releases debated at Texas’ biggest jail amid pandemic

HOUSTON (AP) – A federal judge is asking officials to review how more than 1,900 inmates in Texas’ largest county jail could be released to relieve overcrowding at a facility where officials worry about a potential COVID-19 outbreak. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has raised concerns about the county jail, which has a population that’s ballooned to more than 9,000 inmates, leaving little room to quarantine individuals who test positive for the virus. During a virtual court hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal worried conditions at the jail, one of the largest in the U.S., could put at risk inmates who are awaiting trial and haven’t been convicted of anything along with jail employees and their families.