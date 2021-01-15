FRESH 15K announces new date for in-person race

TYLER — The FRESH 15 is being pushed back from its original date of March 6 to May 15. According to our news partner KETK, the event, one of the largest runs in the region, is being pushed back over concerns of COVID-19. “Moving our race day to May was not a decision taken lightly but a heartfelt effort to be able to host an in-person race this spring,” said Trent Brookshire, COO of Brookshire Grocery Co. and executive sponsor for BGC Racing. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our FRESH 15 participants, volunteers and spectators.” Organizers say the run will be modified to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Complete information is available by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/FRESH15k.