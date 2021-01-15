Children’s names released that were killed in fire with Mom

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks identified the three children who died in a house fire with their mother earlier this week. On Friday, the children’s names were released. The kids are: 5 year-old boy Elyja Anthony Damé Newman; 2-year-old boy Travis Everrette Harris; and 1-year-old girl Saphira Khalessi Rose Harris. Earlier this week, Brooks identified the mother who died in the fire as Brittany Stewart, 24. A detailed scene investigation was held on January 14, Brooks said, “The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is committed to getting answers for the family of Ms. Stewart and her children as to what happened in this tragic fire.” Brooks said.“At this time the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is awaiting results from forensic lab testing before releasing its origin and cause of this fatal fire.” Brooks urges everyone to check their smoke detectors to make sure they are working.