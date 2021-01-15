Found safe & quickly thanks to County Project Lifesaver

TYLER — A missing person’s report was brought to resolve quickly Friday morning. Tyler police responded S. Fannin Ave and learned that Aurelino Ramirez, 81, had walked away from the address. According to TPD, Mr. Ramirez suffers from dementia, however he did have an Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County Project Lifesaver bracelet on. Officers were able to track Aurelino’s bracelet to a bakery at Line St. and Beckham Ave. TPD said the cooperation with Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County Project Lifesaver not only assisted in locating Aurelino, but also brought his disappearance to a quick conclusion.