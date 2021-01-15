Police trying to identify man accused of indecent exposure

TYLER — Tyler Police are looking for the identity of a man accused of exposing himself. According to our news partner KETK, there are two different occasions the man is suspected of. At the time of the alleged incident he was seen wearing a black hoodie both times on security cameras. Both happenings took place at the Speedy Pantry gas station on Troup HWY. If you know this man identity you are urged to contact Det. Gardner at 903-535-0192 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.