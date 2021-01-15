Texas lawmaker who was in Capitol tests positive for virus

AUSTIN (AP) – A Texas House member says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 after rejoining more than 100 fellow lawmakers this week at the state Capitol. State Rep. Joe Deshotel said Friday he doesn’t know where he might have become infected. The Democrat got the result shortly after House members unanimously adopted rules that don’t require them to get tested to enter the chamber. Lawmakers are returning to work in Texas at a time when coronavirus caseloads and hospitalizations are shattering records. Since Wednesday, Texas has reported more than 800 new deaths from the virus.