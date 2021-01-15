Suspect killed in Cherokee County identified

CHEROKEE COUNTY — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that was shot and killed by deputies just before 7 p.m. Thursday night. According to our news partner KETK, Justin Pegues, 26, of Jacksonville was killed in a remote area northeast of Alto on CR 1111. Deputies said in a statement that they were checking on the area after a resident complained of being broken on multiple occasions recently. The statement does not say who fired first, but deputies were not injured.

35-year-old Anthony Brooks was arrested at the scene and charged with criminal trespass. The deputies are on administrative lead, which is standard procedure. The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation, which is also standard.