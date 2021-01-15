UT-Tyler names leadership team

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler announced Friday, the appointment of executive vice presidents to lead the combined UT Tyler and The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler. The institutions officially merged January 4, under the leadership of President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP. Amir Mirmiran, PhD, has been named provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. Joseph Woelkers has been named UT Tyler’s executive vice president and chief business officer. Previously, Woelkers was executive vice president at UT Health Science Center at Tyler. Julie V. Philley, MD, has been named executive vice president for health affairs. Previously, she was chair of the Department of Medicine and professor of medicine at UT Health Science Center at Tyler.