MLK holiday to be observed Monday

EAST TEXAS — All non-emergency Smith and Gregg County personnell, the city of Tyler and Longview and various other city offices will be closed for business Monday, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday. The city of Gladewater will host a Martin Luther King Jr. parade and food drive on Monday at 10 a.m. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at Garfield Hill Community Center and the food will be donated to the Manna House in Gladewater.