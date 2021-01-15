Improvements coming to Cambridge Road

TYLER — The Cambridge Road improvement project will start Tuesday. The city of Tyler said the work will include the expansion width of the pavement, the addition of curb and gutter, sidewalks, a new underground storm drain system and the installation of a 12-inch water line. Other miscellaneous water and sewer system improvements will also happen on Cambridge Road from Broadway Avenue to Jeff Davis Drive. Additionally, drainage issues adjacent to the project on Oxford Drive will also be addressed.

Other improvements include the addition of a dedicated center turn lane and traffic safety enhancements that will enhance traffic flow, reduce flooding and provide a safe place for pedestrians to walk. The project is expected to be completed in May 2022. The Half- Cent Sales Tax program is funding the initiative.