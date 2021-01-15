28 vaccine hub locations across the state

TYLER — There are 28 COVID vaccine hub locations across the state. According to our news partner KETK, the state wants to rapidly increase our vaccination rates. The Texas Department of State Health Services says, most COVID-19 vaccines will be given at the larger sites. Their goal is getting 100,000 shots distributed. NET Health and the UT Health Science Center at Tyler are each receiving 1500 doses from the state. They are both using appointment systems with NET Health using Harvey Hall in Tyler as its hub location. Vaccines are still only available for those in phase 1A and phase 1B. Those are front line health care workers, high-risk individuals, residents at long-term care facilities and high-risk patients that are sixty-five years and older.