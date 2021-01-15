Advertisement

Shawn Johnson pregnant with baby No. 2 with husband Andrew East

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2021 at 11:29 am

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagicBy CARSON BLACKWELDER, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Shawn Johnson is pregnant with her second child with husband Andrew East, the couple announced Friday.



"Here we go again," the Olympic gold medalist captioned an Instagram post featuring a series of photos in which she shows off her baby bump with her family.



In the first snap, she shares a romantic kiss with East. The second is a sweet shot of their 1-year-old daughter, Drew Hazel, and the third is a family portrait of the three of them together.



The couple also shared a video to YouTube about their big news -- including how Johnson told East she was pregnant, them both guessing it's a boy, and that the baby's due date is summer 2021.

Johnson also opened up about how conflicted she feels after having experienced a pregnancy loss back in 2017.



"I think every time I get a pregnancy test positive after the miscarriage, I try to numb myself and be like, 'OK, here's the situation: You're pregnant, we don't know how it's going to end,'" she said. "I don't celebrate it, which is kind of sad. I get very excited, but I also get very daunted by the situation."



East -- who said he wants to have "as many kids as possible" -- then recalled how he tested positive for COVID-19 just days after finding out Johnson was pregnant.



"We were in this time of celebration and we wanted to tell her parents and our friends, but then I ended up having to self-isolate," he said, calling it "not the ideal situation."



Johnson ended the video with a message of support to other families on the journey to have children.



"If you are pregnant, trying to get pregnant, if you're trying to adopt, if you're in the process of expanding your family or recently suffering from a loss, we are praying for you. All those beautiful babies out there, all those rainbow babies, all those babies in heaven," she said. "We love you guys."



