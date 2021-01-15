Advertisement

Lisa Kudrow spills more details on ‘Friends’ reunion

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2021 at 10:19 am

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(LOS ANGELES) -- Nearly a year after HBO Max announced that Friends cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow had agreed to a Friends reunion, the special finally seems to be back on track.

During an appearance on Rob Lowe's podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe, on Thursday, Kudrow gave an update on the project, which was delayed after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

The 57-year-old actress, who played Phoebe on the series which aired between 1994 and 2004, revealed the special is definitely on and shooting will begin in the "early spring."

"I pre-shot something for it already," she added. "So we're definitely doing it because I already shot a little something."

Kudrow also offered a few deets on the anticipated reunion, confirming, "It's not a reboot."

"We're not portraying our characters," she explains. "It's us getting together, which doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004, when we stopped [filming Friends]."

Perry also took to Twitter back in November to announce that the Friends reunion had been rescheduled for the beginning of March.

"Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" he wrote.

By George Costantino

