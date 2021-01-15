iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Philadelphia 125, Miami 108 Toronto 111, Charlotte 108 Houston 109, San Antonio 105 Denver 114, Golden State 104 Indiana 111, Portland 87 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Washington 6, Buffalo 4 Boston 3, New Jersey 2 (SO) NY Islanders 4, NY Rangers 0 Carolina 3, Detroit 0 Nashville 3, Columbus 1 Winnipeg 4, Calgary 3 (OT) San Jose 4, Arizona 3 Edmonton 5, Vancouver 2 Vegas 5, Anaheim 2 Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3 Dallas at Florida (Postponed) TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 70 Michigan St. at Iowa (Postponed) Houston at South Florida (Postponed) Arizona St. at Oregon (Postponed) Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 1/14/21

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2021 at 8:28 am

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia 125, Miami 108

Toronto 111, Charlotte 108

Houston 109, San Antonio 105

Denver 114, Golden State 104

Indiana 111, Portland 87



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Washington 6, Buffalo 4

Boston 3, New Jersey 2 (SO)

NY Islanders 4, NY Rangers 0

Carolina 3, Detroit 0

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 4, Calgary 3 (OT)

San Jose 4, Arizona 3

Edmonton 5, Vancouver 2

Vegas 5, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3

Dallas at Florida (Postponed)



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 70

Michigan St. at Iowa (Postponed)

Houston at South Florida (Postponed)

Arizona St. at Oregon (Postponed)



