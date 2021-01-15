Scoreboard roundup — 1/14/21

Scoreboard roundup — 1/14/21Posted/updated on: January 15, 2021 at 8:28 am
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Philadelphia 125, Miami 108
Toronto 111, Charlotte 108
Houston 109, San Antonio 105
Denver 114, Golden State 104
Indiana 111, Portland 87
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Washington 6, Buffalo 4
Boston 3, New Jersey 2 (SO)
NY Islanders 4, NY Rangers 0
Carolina 3, Detroit 0
Nashville 3, Columbus 1
Winnipeg 4, Calgary 3 (OT)
San Jose 4, Arizona 3
Edmonton 5, Vancouver 2
Vegas 5, Anaheim 2
Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3
Dallas at Florida (Postponed)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 70
Michigan St. at Iowa (Postponed)
Houston at South Florida (Postponed)
Arizona St. at Oregon (Postponed)
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.