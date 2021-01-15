Macaulay Culkin joins petition to edit Donald Trump out of ‘Home Alone 2’

Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adult Swim(LOS ANGELES) -- Fans aren't the only ones who are on board for editing President Donald Trump out of Home Alone 2, so is the movie's star Macaulay Culkin.

It all started when a fan of the 1992 holiday classic put the idea forward on Sunday, tweeting, "Petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin."

Culkin replied to the notion on Wednesday with a simple, "Sold."

The former child star portrayed Kevin McAllister in the beloved Christmas film, which featured a brief cameo by Trump. In the clip, Kevin finds himself in New York's Plaza Hotel where he stops a stranger -- aka Trump -- and asks where the lobby is. "Down the hall and to the left," Trump answers before walking away.

The call to clip this section of the movie comes after the riots at the U.S. Capitol that occurred on January 6. However, it seems the scene had already been cut out years prior by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). The day after Christmas in December 2019 many fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Trump's absence from the film.

"As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time. The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot," the CBC said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President."