Texas College offering global campus experience

Texas College offering global campus experiencePosted/updated on: January 14, 2021 at 4:32 pm
TYLER — Texas College announced an initiative that has the school teaming up with a new global campus that supports learning and development for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Propel Center, is a nonprofit dedicated to advancing education through technology. The nonprofit, that is headquartered in Atlanta. Texas College will collaborate with Propel Center and the entire HBCU community to bring leadership and career development programming to its students.