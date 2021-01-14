2 blood drives planned for this weekend in Tyler

TYLER — Carter BloodCare knows the challenge of collecting blood this time of year, especially during a pandemic. In an attempt to help, two local businesses are making room to host drives this weekend. Kendra Scott, at the Village at Cumberland Park, will welcome the Carter bus Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. They are located on South Broadway in Tyler. To set an appointment, contact Brittany Holder at (817) 729-1429. Exceptional Emergency Center is teaming up with Carter for the following day, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their location on ESE Loop 323 in Tyler. To schedule an appointment for that day, call Rachel Keller at (409) 433-8273. Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood.