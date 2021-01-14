Company that builds floats for Texas Rose Festival benefits from Barstool Fund

TYLER — With small businesses being some of the hardest hit by the pandemic, The Barstool Fund aims to relieve some of the financial burden on companies across the country. On Wednesday, Lone Star Parade Floats, a float builder for the Texas Rose Festival every year, announced their thanks for the gift. Owner, Clyde Watts said they have been constructing the floats for over 3 decades, he thanked everyone who donated and has helped keep their business going in a post on the Barstool Fund website: “I hope everything gets better soon and we get back to making celebrations. I know that we have become apart of all the celebrations that we service. We enjoy working with all the people that we work with.”

The Barstool Fund was started by Virginia technology entrepreneur Pete Snyder and his wife to help small businesses be able to operate and pay their employees for as long as this goes on.