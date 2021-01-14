Average price of gas in Texas tops $2 gallon

TYLER — The average price of gas in Texas has risen above $2 a gallon. Prior to last weekend, motorists had gone over 10 months paying less than $2 a gallon. The average price for regular unleaded is $2.10 a gallon. According to our news partner KETK, the price jumped 11 cents in one week but is still 17 cents less than on this date last year. Despite the increase, drivers in Texas are still paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump. The national average price is $2.36. In Tyler the average is $2.08, in Longview that number is $2.10 a gallon.