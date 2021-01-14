Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what it would take for her to return to acting

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) It’s been almost three years since Gwyneth Paltrow announced she would be taking a break from acting and now she’s revealing what it would take to get her back on a set.

“I would have to be f****** a writer,” she joked while speaking with supermodel Naomi Campbell on her YouTube show No Filter with Naomi.

“But that’s sort of it. If my husband writes something and wants me to do it, I’ll do it,” said Paltrow, who is currently married to Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk. “But right now… I can never say never.”

The 48-year-old Oscar-Award winning actress added that she wouldn’t mind getting back on the theatre stage some day.

“I really loved doing theatre,” she shared. “It’s really the actor’s medium, right? You’re on stage, you’re in control of your performance.”

In June 2017, Paltrow, who is the founder and CEO of the lifestyle brand Goop, explained that her business played a role in her decision to take a step back from acting.

“I’m still going to do a little bit here and there, but this really requires almost all of my time,” Paltrow admitted during an appearance on the Today show. “I’m in the office all day, every day. I have a pretty big team — we’re almost 85 people — so I kind of need to be at work.”

By Danielle Long

