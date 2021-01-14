HBO again delays 'Sopranos' prequel 'The Many Saints of Newark'

HBO Max(NEW JERSEY) — The premiere of The Many Saints of Newark, an upcoming film that serves as a prequel to HBO’s long-running series The Sopranos, has once again been delayed, according to Variety.

The film, which will simultaneously debut on HBO Max, was originally scheduled to open in September of 2020, and later rescheduled for March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been delayed until September 24. Sources tell the trade that the latest change was made in hopes it’ll premiere on the festival circuit and better position itself as an awards contender.

The Many Saints of Newark, set amid the clash between the African-Americans and Italians of Newark, New Jersey, which touched off the 1960s Newark riots, stars Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta, and Michael Gandolfini, the latter of whom is reprising the Tony Soprano role originated by his late father, James Gandolfini.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.