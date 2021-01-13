West Texas flower shop owner arrested after Capitol riot

MIDLAND (AP) – Federal officials say a West Texas flower shop owner who posted a video on Facebook bragging about breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the U.S. Capitol riot last week has been arrested. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Antonio says the FBI arrested Jenny Cudd and another Midland resident, Eliel Rosa, on Wednesday. Prosecutors did not immediately outline the charges Cudd and Rosa face. Cudd has told The Associated Press she didn’t personally go into Pelosi’s office and that she didn’t do anything violent or destroy any property