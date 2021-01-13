Gohmert argues against impeachment

WASHINGTON D.C. — East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, spoke from the House Floor Wednesday against impeaching President Donald J. Trump. Gohmert, argued that Democrats were not going through traditional impeachment procedures; like calling witnesses and obtaining evidence. Gohmert said, “If you have a whim… just go straight to the (House) floor (for an impeachment vote).” Gohmert went on to say, “This is so dangerous,” he said. “You are destroying this experiment in self-government. This needs to stop.” President Trump was impeached for the second time. The Senate say they do not anticipate taking up proceedings until after the President is out of office.