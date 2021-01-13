ETFB cancels drive through food distribution

TYLER — A drive-thru food distribution scheduled for Friday at the East Texas State Fairgrounds has been cancelled. The East Texas Food Bank said the next drive thru allotments in Tyler will take place the first Friday in February. The City of Tyler is working with NET Health to hold emergency vaccine distributions in the Harvey Hall parking lot through Saturday. Anyone needing food assistance can click the link and find help from one of their 26 county areas. https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org/.