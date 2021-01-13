Breaking News: House votes to impeach Trump: WASHINGTON (AP/FOX/Staff) – President Trump has been impeached for a second time. Even before the gavel dropped on the vote, a majority of the U.S. House had voted in favor of impeachment, just a week after Trump encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Today’s action came on an article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection. Some Republicans joined Democrats today, with the final tally coming in at 232-197.

During debate before the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked Republicans and Democrats to “search their souls.” Trump is the first American president to be impeached twice. The impeachment proceedings came one week after a violent, pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol, sending lawmakers into hiding and revealing the fragility of the nation’s history of peaceful transfers of power. Five people died. Trump has taken no responsibility for the riot.