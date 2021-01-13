COVID-19 numbers remain elevated

TYLER — COVID-19 hospitalization rates in East Texas have continued to spike across East Texas. NET Health CEO George Roberts addressed the Tyler City Council Wednesday,”We may be tired of this virus, but it’s not tired of us.” Our news partner KETK, noted Tyler is close to setting a new record for coroanvirus hospitalizations. Currently, there are 316 patients in Tyler hospitals with the record being 317. Texas is now in its fifth week of distributing vaccines. Dr. Paul McGaha with UT Health told the council that no doses are being left on the shelf like has happened elsewhere across the country.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Trauma Service Area that includes Smith, Gregg, and several other East Texas counties has been above 15% for nearly one month. Per Gov. Abbott’s order, businesses cannot operate above 50% capacity until it goes under 15% for seven consecutive days.