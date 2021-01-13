Advertisement

Betty White reveals how she plans to celebrate her 99th birthday

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Betty White turns 99 on Sunday, January 17, and she already knows exactly how she's going to celebrate it.

The Golden Girls alum admits the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put a wrench in her plans, but claims she found something way better to do.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, the three-time Emmy Award-winning actress jokingly brought up her birthday plans first.

"You probably didn't ask, but I’ll tell you anyway," said White. "What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released."

The Pet Set was a 31-episode syndicated series that White hosted in 1971, which was produced by her late husband Allen Ludden. White would invite celebrity guests like Doris Day, Vincent Price and Della Reese -- and their pets -- onto her show to chat about all things animals, including wildlife preservation.

White's love of animals continues to this day. The actress further revealed who she intends to spend her 99th birthday with, saying she will also be "feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day."

The Pet Set, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, will be re-released on DVD and on streaming platforms on February 23, reports ET.

White adds in a press release, "The Pet Set is one of my favorite shows" and that she is "thrilled it’s going to be seen again after all these years."

By Megan Stone

