Rep for hospitalized ‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond says they’ll know test results “in about a week”

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2021 at 1:59 pm

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images(FLORIDA) -- "It's tough right now, that's all I can say. It's really tough on him." That's the word to ABC News from a rep for former Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond after he was hospitalized in Florida over the weekend.

The rep confirms the 44-year-old was taken for tests in an undisclosed Florida hospital, but they won't know what's bothering him for "about a week."

"He's just not doing well right now," the rep says. "He seriously has something the matter and hopefully it will be able to heal if it's not too late."

The rep goes on, "He's getting testing, and when we really know exactly what it is, we'll let people know. But right now, there's a lot of things that could be wrong, adding, "We're hoping for a speedy recovery."

The spokesperson explains, "He's just trying to keep his spirits up. It's not an easy thing -- it's a tough journey he's going to go on right now, so we just want everybody to give him thoughts and prayers."

Diamond, 44, is most famous for playing Samuel "Screech" Powers in four seasons of the flagship Saved by the Bell series as well as spin-offs such as Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style, Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class.



As previously reported, Diamond didn't join former cast mates Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies for the Saved by the Bell revival on Peacock.

In a recent episode of the reboot, Lopez's A.C. Slater explained Screech's absence by saying he was currently in orbit working on the International Space Station with his robot sidekick, Kevin.

By Stephen Iervolino and Carson Blackwelder

