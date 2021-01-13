Longview firefighter injured in home fire

LONGVIEW — A Longview firefighter suffered minor burns at a home fire Tuesday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, the residence on E. Melton St. was already immersed in flames when the Longview Fire Department arrived at 12:45 p.m. The city said crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes. However, three of the families pets died from the fire. No one was at the residence at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The injured firefighter’s name was not released.