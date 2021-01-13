SBA reopens PPP portal

TYLER — The Small Business Administration reopened the Paycheck Protection Program loan portal earlier this week. The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce reminded members Wednesday, that Congress has passed several changes to the PPP, and also produced a “Second Draw” PPP for small businesses that may exhausted initial loans. Other changes impact eligibility for initial PPP loans, the loan forgiveness process, and the tax treatment of PPP loans. To learn more click the link to the Small Business Administration site. https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program#section-header-0.