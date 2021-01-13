Athens hires new Police Chief

ATHENS — The City of Athens has moved forward with the hiring of a new police chief. According to our news partner KETK, John Densmore will join the force in February. Densmore served previously as Lieutenant with the Cedar Hill Police Department. Densmore told the city council he is excited to start his new position. There were 42 applicants seeking the role, finalists were interviewed by city staff, a panel of law enforcement, a citizen committee and the city council. Chief Buddy Hill retired from the department in August of 2020.