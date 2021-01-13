Houston drive-thru clinic to offer COVID vaccine to 13,000

HOUSTON (AP) – About 13,000 individuals who are 65 and older will receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru clinic in Houston this week. The large vaccination event will be held Thursday through Sunday at NRG Park, a large complex that’s home to NRG Stadium, where the Houston Texans play. The drive-thru clinic is being organized by Houston-based hospital system Memorial Hermann. The vaccine will only be administered to pre-registered individuals who have been invited to participate by the hospital system and have an appointment. Texas is currently vaccinating health care workers, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.