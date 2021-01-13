Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers says he will guest host ‘Jeopardy!’

Nic Antaya/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- From quarterback to game show host -- Aaron Rodgers is proving himself to be well-rounded.

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers star dropped the bomb that he would be getting the opportunity to guest host the iconic game show Jeopardy!.

"One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek, and being able to be on Jeopardy! years ago, even though my wardrobe outfit wasn’t the greatest choice," said Rodgers, who appeared on an episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015. "They’re doing some guest hosting spots, and it’s going to be released here pretty soon, but I have the opportunity to do one of those."

Ken Jennings was the first guest host to take the reins after Trebek's emotional final episode aired on Friday. The Emmy Award-winning host died in November at age 80 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

In a statement to ABC News, the show declined to comment stating, "No announcements have been made."

However, executive producer Mike Richards previously said in a statement, "By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers."

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

