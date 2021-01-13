(NEW YORK) -- A strong cold front moved through the West Coast overnight bringing damaging winds, heavy rain and landslides. Winds gusted near 70 mph in western Washington overnight causing 350,000 power outages. A landslide was reported in Oregon not far from the Portland metro area causing a road to close, and took out trees and power lines. Huge waves along the coast of up to 32 feet caused some beach erosion and coastal flooding. In the mountains, locally 4 to 5 feet of very wet snow fell in the last two to three days and closed some passes which made roads treacherous. There are 13 states are on alert Wednesday morning, from Washington to Wisconsin, for damaging winds, flooding and heavy snow. As this storm moves east into the Midwest by Thursday and Friday, a winter storm watch has been issued for Wisconsin and Minnesota where some areas could see 6 to 12 inches of snow. Additionally, winds could gust 40 to 60 mph causing blowing and drifting snow from the Dakotas down to Nebraska and Iowa. Some of the snow could even make it all the way to Chicago making for a messy end of the week. This storm system will move into the Northeast by Friday night into Saturday with heavy rain from New York City to Boston and snow on the back side from the southern Appalachians into Pennsylvania, New York and into New England. Snowfall totals will be high in the Midwest with locally a foot possible in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In the East, the heaviest snow will be in western Pennsylvania, New York and into Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine where locally more than a half a foot snow is possible. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Major storm hitting the West with damaging winds and flooding

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2021 at 8:06 am

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- A strong cold front moved through the West Coast overnight bringing damaging winds, heavy rain and landslides.



Winds gusted near 70 mph in western Washington overnight causing 350,000 power outages.



A landslide was reported in Oregon not far from the Portland metro area causing a road to close, and took out trees and power lines.



Huge waves along the coast of up to 32 feet caused some beach erosion and coastal flooding.



In the mountains, locally 4 to 5 feet of very wet snow fell in the last two to three days and closed some passes which made roads treacherous.



There are 13 states are on alert Wednesday morning, from Washington to Wisconsin, for damaging winds, flooding and heavy snow.



As this storm moves east into the Midwest by Thursday and Friday, a winter storm watch has been issued for Wisconsin and Minnesota where some areas could see 6 to 12 inches of snow.



Additionally, winds could gust 40 to 60 mph causing blowing and drifting snow from the Dakotas down to Nebraska and Iowa.



Some of the snow could even make it all the way to Chicago making for a messy end of the week.



This storm system will move into the Northeast by Friday night into Saturday with heavy rain from New York City to Boston and snow on the back side from the southern Appalachians into Pennsylvania, New York and into New England.



Snowfall totals will be high in the Midwest with locally a foot possible in Minnesota and Wisconsin.



In the East, the heaviest snow will be in western Pennsylvania, New York and into Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine where locally more than a half a foot snow is possible.



