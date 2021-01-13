New Texas coach Sarkisian defends “The Eyes of Texas”

AUSTIN (AP) — Fresh off a national title with Alabama, Steve Sarkisian plans big changes to Texas’ football program. “The Eyes of Texas” isn’t one of them. At his introductory press conference, Sarkisian defended the controversial school song and said his players will “sing it proudly.” His predecessor, Tom Herman, faced criticism from fans and pressure from the administration when some players didn’t join the traditional postgame singing of the song for several games in protest over racist elements of the song’s past. Sarkisian said that while discussion about “The Eyes of Texas” and other issues are welcome, “‘The Eyes of Texas’ is our school song. We support that song.”