Kyra Sedgwick explains why ‘Call Your Mother’ hits home for empty nesters

While some parents rejoice in being empty nesters, others hate it. Call Your Mother, ABC's brand new series that premieres Wednesday night, follows the adventures of a single mother who is the latter.

Kyra Sedgwick stars as Jean Raines, a retired widow who struggles to rediscover herself now that her children are grown. Tired of living apart from her kids, she decides to pack up and move to Los Angeles to keep an eye on them.

Unfortunately for her, her children don't think they need her in their life as much as they do.

Sedgwick tells ABC Audio that, when she first read the script, she realized that the show was going to be something special.

"It's just hilarious," the Emmy Winner gushed. "There's something about the style of it, the patter, the music of it that I really love... It's very smart, very witty."

Sedgwick adds that the series also hits home because it reminds her of how she tries to stay in touch with her adult children, whom she shares with husband Kevin Bacon.

"My daughter doesn't pick up, but my son almost always picks up. I love them both," she explained, noting that she appreciates it when her son answers her calls just to tell her he is unable to chat.

Unlike Sedgwick's real-life daughter, her on-screen daughter admits that she is always on the phone with her mom.

Rachel Sennott, who plays Jackie Raines, admits, "I called [my mother] last night."

"I asked her to mail me a dress," explains Sennot, 25. "All my stuff is back at my parents' house... And then I keep being like, 'I think I want that sweater. I think I want that dress.'"

Call Your Mother airs tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.