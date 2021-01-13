Texas man pleads guilty to federal charges in ATM thefts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – One of four Texas men accused in the thefts of more than $14,000 from ATM machines in Central Arkansas has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports James Darron Miller Jr. pleaded guilty to two federal charges of transporting stolen money and conspiring to transport stolen money. Prosecutors allege the four men from Dallas drove to Oklahoma and Arkansas to break into Walmart ATMs. Miller is being housed in a Tennessee jail until his case is resolved. Miller could receive a maximum of 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine on each of the two stolen money transport charges.