Chuck Norris manager says actor was not at U.S. Capitol riot

NEW YORK (AP) – The manager for actor Chuck Norris says the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star was not present at last week’s deadly riot at the Capitol in Washington. A photo of a man resembling Norris apparently with a member of the mob began trending online. But Norris manager Erik Kritzer tells The Associated Press on Tuesday the person in the photo is not Norris. Kritzer acknowledged that the man photographed looked somewhat like Norris but says “Chuck is much more handsome.” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” in which Norris played karate-kicking lawman Cordell Walker, ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001. In 2016, he announced his support for President Donald Trump.